Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $159,100.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

Semler Scientific stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 15,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,436. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMLR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

