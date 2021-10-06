SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 19,855 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $440,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 230,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.