Sentinel Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74.80 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.96 million and $74.80 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006248 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.