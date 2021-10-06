ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $129,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $629.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.32, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

