ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.82. 34,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

