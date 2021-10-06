Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,849 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 183.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 298.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 6,349,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,832. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.