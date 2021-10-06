Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 34,689 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 886.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 930,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,345. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

