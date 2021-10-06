Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 93,906 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 1,366.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.21% of Nano-X Imaging worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NNOX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -18.02. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.