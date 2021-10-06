Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,171 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,985,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

WDAY traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.33. 1,572,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

