Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,221 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,910. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

