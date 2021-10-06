Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 742.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,771 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 7,765,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,846. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

