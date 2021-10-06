Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,323. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

