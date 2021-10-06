Seven Eight Capital LP Has $6.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,989,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

