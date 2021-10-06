Seven Eight Capital LP Has $6.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,989,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
