Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.57 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 11,950,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,559. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

