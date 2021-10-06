Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.61 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

CPNG stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 3,385,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

