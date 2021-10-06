Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.70 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Kansas City Southern makes up about 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.71.

KSU traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. The company had a trading volume of 484,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.86 and its 200 day moving average is $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

