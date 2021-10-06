Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.56 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Global Payments comprises 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,052. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

