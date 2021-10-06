Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 374.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,546,000 after acquiring an additional 354,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

