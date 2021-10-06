Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 538.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,052. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.