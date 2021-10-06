Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. 3,111,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

