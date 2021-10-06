Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

