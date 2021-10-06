Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $6.18 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. MGM Resorts International comprises about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

