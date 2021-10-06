Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 5,090,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.