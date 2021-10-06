Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 464.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 57,935 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 203.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,348.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 137,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 1,269,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,772. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.