Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 113.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

