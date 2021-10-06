Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

