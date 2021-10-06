Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Down 10.4%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

About Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

