SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.64. 2,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,525. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

