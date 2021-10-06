SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,285 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 511.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 829,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,906,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.