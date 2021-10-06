SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 42,472 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

