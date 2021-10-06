SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 46,062 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

