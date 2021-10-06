SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of WNS worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

