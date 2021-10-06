SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 129,270 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 173.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of Forterra worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth $23,106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 412,780 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $16,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Forterra by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 577,003 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.