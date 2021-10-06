SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 42,673 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1,835.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,993. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

