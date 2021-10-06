SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.33. 70,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.