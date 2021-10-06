SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NetApp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NetApp by 453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. 23,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

