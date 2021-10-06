SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 57,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,565. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

