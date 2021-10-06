SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 192,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,280. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

