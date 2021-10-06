SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,576. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

