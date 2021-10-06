SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 292.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,450 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,479 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 94,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.