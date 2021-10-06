SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,141. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

