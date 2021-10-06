SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,214,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after acquiring an additional 287,133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 803,442 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

