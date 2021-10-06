SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 542.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Workiva worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NYSE:WK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.97. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

