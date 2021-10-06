SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 265.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Evolus worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 10,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,340. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

