SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 138,074 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.55% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 454,372 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,032. The firm has a market cap of $772.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

