SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 35,372 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,289. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

