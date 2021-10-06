SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 827.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,647. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

