SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. 10,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

