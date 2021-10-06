SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,391 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.81. 46,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average of $265.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

