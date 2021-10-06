SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 465,972 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 465,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Golar LNG worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 154,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 33,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

